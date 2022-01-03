A diabetes-linked disease caused by benign tumours in the adrenal glands may pose a risk to far more people than previously thought.

A new study suggests more than a million people in the UK are at risk of type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure due to Mild Autonomous Cortisol Secretion (Macs).

People with Macs produce too much cortisol, the stress hormone that is linked to serious health problems to do with blood sugar levels.