Nine in 10 women going through menopause experience mental health issues, with many suffering “crippling” anxiety and depression, new research has suggested.

Healthcare providers told The Independent many people only associate menopause with physical symptoms such as hot flushes but the mental health repercussions are far more “crippling”.

The majority of the 3.4 million women between 50 and 64 in the UK will be experiencing symptoms of the menopause – with these ranging from heart palpitations to hot flushes, vaginal pain and changes in mood.