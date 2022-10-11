MI5 ‘missed chance to expose Soviet spy Kim Philby decade sooner’
Spy came back from Spanish Civil war ‘agitated’ and decalred his support for Russia, according to friend
A Soviet double agent could have been unmasked more than a decade before he defected if MI5 had questioned one of his close friends, according to newly released intelligence files.
Kim Philby, a former British officer at MI6 - the UK’s foreign intelligence service - began spying for the Russians in the 1930s and the extent of his penetration was exposed in October 1967.
A close friend of his called Flora Solomon, born in Russia to a wealthy family, was a former lover of Alexander Kerensky, the Russian revolutionary and lawyer who led the provisional government until he was deposed by Vladimir Lenin in 1917.
