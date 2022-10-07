A British man who was rescued from Mont Blanc has said he feared he was going to die during the ordeal.

Feda Hussein, 26, an aerospace engineer from Portsmouth said he wanted to climb one of Europe’s tallest mountains for his birthday and feels “grateful to be alive”.

He was found on Sunday morning suffering from severe hypothermia and alpine rescuers say Mr Hussein was “ill equipped” for the climb as he was dressed unsuitable clothing with little tools.