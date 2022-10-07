Jump to content

British man rescued from Mont Blanc on ‘ill equipped’ climb feared he was going to die

Rescuers say 26-year-old Feda Hussein was ‘dressed in a tracksuit’ for the difficult climb, reports Furvah Shah

Furvah Shah
Friday 07 October 2022 13:48
Feda Hussein was photographed by rescuers as they attempted to save him on Sunday

Feda Hussein was photographed by rescuers as they attempted to save him on Sunday

(SAV)

A British man who was rescued from Mont Blanc has said he feared he was going to die during the ordeal.

Feda Hussein, 26, an aerospace engineer from Portsmouth said he wanted to climb one of Europe’s tallest mountains for his birthday and feels “grateful to be alive”.

He was found on Sunday morning suffering from severe hypothermia and alpine rescuers say Mr Hussein was “ill equipped” for the climb as he was dressed unsuitable clothing with little tools.

