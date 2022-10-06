British man with hypothermia rescued on Mont Blanc while ‘dressed for Sunday stroll’
Man was reportedly wearing hiking boots, hiking clothes and draped in sheet when he was found by rescuers
A British man had to be rescued from Mont Blanc after attempting to climb one of the highest mountains in Europe in unsuitable clothes.
The man, thought to be in his late 20s, said he had wanted to make the hike to celebrate his birthday.
He was found close to death by Italy’s Aosta Valley Mountain Rescue on Sunday morning after he called for help the previous evening.
