“We have started a fire and we have no idea how to put the fire out.” Those were the now prophetic words of Nigel Mills, one of the rebel Tory MPs who last week stood his ground and refused to back No 10’s attempt to rip up sleaze rules to save Owen Paterson from suspension. More than a week on from the vote and Paterson’s resignation, there is plenty of scorched earth to survey while the blaze still shows no signs of dying out. Mills himself probably did not anticipate just how furious the backlash would be and there are more than just a few Tory MPs wishing they followed his example, rather than their boss down into the trenches – or the sewers, as the opposition parties have become fond of saying. Friday’s papers and news websites are brimming with yet more allegations of sleaze, with a renewed focus on MPs’ renting of second homes. According to analysis by The Independent 17 MPs – five ministers and Sir Geoffrey Cox among them – have picked £1.3m in rent expenses from the pocket of the taxpayer while letting out properties that they own in London. This morning’s Times splashes on a similar story while the Financial Times has on its front page a story saying Boris Johnson has raked in some £4m since entering the House of Commons. Looks like it’s going to be another less than straightforward weekend for Downing Street. Elsewhere, it’s the final day of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow and Lord Frost is holding further Brexit talks with the EU.

