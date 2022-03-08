Human remains discovered in Portugal date back 8,000 years and could be the oldest mummies ever found, a new study says.

Archaeologists studied new photographs of the skeletal remains of 13 humans first uncovered in the 1960s in Sado Valley, Portugal and they are thought to be the first known evidence of mummification.

Until now, the 7,000-year-old Chinchorro mummies of northern Chile were thought to be the most ancient known remains, with the mummies of ancient Egypt following at 5,700-years-old.