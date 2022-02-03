profile

Munira Mirza: The No 10 policy chief whose resignation will be a blow to Boris Johnson

Mirza moved from far left to a Conservative No 10, writes Sean O’Grady – becoming an important part of the prime minister’s team

Thursday 03 February 2022 18:09
'Meeting Boris in 2008 was the move that really changed Munira Mirza's life, and she's been in or around his orbit ever since'

‘Meeting Boris in 2008 was the move that really changed Munira Mirza’s life, and she’s been in or around his orbit ever since’

Boris Johnson previously called Munira Mirza, who has resigned as director of the policy unit in 10 Downing Street, one of the five most inspiring women in his life.

Mirza, from Oldham, is independent minded and she believes the prime minister went too far in his debunked remark in the House of Commons that the labour leader Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute serial sex offender Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions. In her resignation letter, published by The Spectator, she said: "You are a better man than many of your detractors will ever understand, which is why it is so desperately sad that you let yourself down by making a scurrilous accusation against the leader of the opposition."

Johnson has belatedly stepped back from his remarks, but has not offered an apology despite Mirza urging him to do so.

