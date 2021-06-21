Britons asked to respect nature as UK enjoys outdoor summer

At the outset of the Covid pandemic in March last year, nature and walking enthusiasts across the country were confined to the villages, towns and cities they lived in after the government introduced a nationwide lockdown.

But with measures gradually easing and summer upon us, hikers are back out enjoying some of Britain's best beauty spots.

And according to a National Trust survey, almost 70 per cent of adults said they were looking forward to a walk in nature over the warmer months, with 46 per cent saying they could not wait to kick off their shoes for a barefoot stroll.