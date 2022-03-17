Inside Politics: Nazanin arrives back in the UK

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s nightmare is finally over. After six years of detention in Iran, she and fellow British-Iranian national Anoosheh Ashoori are back in the UK. “The first thing she always wanted to do was for me to make her a cup of tea,” Nazanin’s husband Richard said, in a moment of light relief following what has been a hellish period for him and the couple’s daughter, Gabriella. It was interesting to note the praise received by Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, for her role in securing the aid worker’s release, which came not just from colleagues from within her own party (Jeremy Hunt among them) but also opposition MPs, particularly Labour’s Tulip Siddiq, Nazanin’s local MP. “I’ve dealt with three prime ministers and five foreign secretaries…finally when I came to a woman who was foreign secretary…[she] actually did something,” she said.

Despite regularly topping popularity polls among the Tory faithful, Truss is often dismissed as lightweight by commentators in the media and never really considered a true contender for the Tory leadership. But her work on Nazanin’s case, and her stint as international trade secretary – when she brokered scores of trade deals – show she is someone who at least can get a job done, unlike Gavin Williamson, for example, who was recently rewarded with a knighthood for failing in education and defence. Siddiq, the MP for Hampstead and Kilburn and a shadow Treasury minister, campaigned tirelessly (as did husband Richard, who at one point went on hunger strike) for the release of her constituent. Her praise of Truss and the pair’s coming together for the greater good was a rare moment of bipartisanship in Westminster, the likes of which we need to see more of in our politics.