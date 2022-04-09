Near-death experience is something other than hallucination, study finds
It tends to involve feeling separated from body and a meaningful review of life, Zoe Tidman reports
What happens during near-death experiences is different from a hallucination, scientists have said.
People have reported having a profound psychological or spiritual experience during a close brush with death - including meeting dead family members, feeling time slow down or experiencing vivid senses.
New research has shed light on what could - and could not - be behind this altered state of consciousness.
