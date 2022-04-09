Near-death experience is something other than hallucination, study finds

It tends to involve feeling separated from body and a meaningful review of life, Zoe Tidman reports

Saturday 09 April 2022 20:15
Comments
<p>Researchers estimate hundreds of millions may have undergone a near-death experience</p>

Researchers estimate hundreds of millions may have undergone a near-death experience

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

What happens during near-death experiences is different from a hallucination, scientists have said.

People have reported having a profound psychological or spiritual experience during a close brush with death - including meeting dead family members, feeling time slow down or experiencing vivid senses.

New research has shed light on what could - and could not - be behind this altered state of consciousness.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in