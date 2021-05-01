Brain scan reveals patient’s ‘last thoughts’ just before they died in landmark study

A landmark study involving a dying person’s brain activity could provide an explanation for reports of people vividly recalling their lives in near-death experiences.

The study has revealed patterns around the time of death similar to those during dreaming and memory recall and challenge our understanding of when exactly life ends.

The findings, published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Ageing Neuroscience, also raise important questions related to the timing of organ donation.

