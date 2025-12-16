Shona McGarty shares sweet moment with Aitch’s sister during I’m A Celeb wrap party

Shona McGarty duetted with Aitch’s younger sister Hattie during the I’m A Celebrity wrap party.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the Eastenders actor on Monday (15 December), the pair sang Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Sharing the sweet clip, McGarty tagged Aitch’s Instagram account and asked: “Can I borrow your sister for another duet pls?”

During their time in the jungle, rumours swirled of a romance between the rapper and the actor, though McGarty later shut down speculation as she confirmed the pair are just “good friends”.