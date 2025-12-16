Lawmakers get into hair-pulling brawl in Mexico City Congress

Lawmakers got into a mass brawl during a heated session of the Mexico City Congress.

Politicians were seen grabbing each other by the hair and trading slaps after rival factions tried to remove each other from the podium.

Trouble flared over reforms to Mexico City’s transparency oversight committee. Members of the right-wing National Action Party were protesting conduct by the left-leaning Moreno Party, who controls power.

Both parties condemned the violence and blamed their opponents for starting it.