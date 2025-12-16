This is the moment a crewless “ghost boat” drifts through a ferry terminal in Washington.

In the early hours of Thursday (11 December), Mary B, a 100ft fishing vessel, floated through Mukilteo Ferry Terminal after it broke free from its mooring.

“Situations like this are not just unusual, they’re dangerous. An unlit vessel can create serious hazards on the water and put other boats and people at risk,” Washington State Ferries wrote as they shared the footage.

A nearby ferry, Tokitae, can be seen shining its flood lights on the unmanned vessel, which eventually drifted out of the way.

Mary B did not cause any damage and it was later reported safely in tow.