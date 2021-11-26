Today may be Friday but the news is certainly not winding down and much of it – like the weekend weather forecast – looks pretty stormy, with alarm bells being sounded over a new Covid variant containing a concerning amount of mutations and described as the “worst one we’ve seen so far”. As French fishers prepare to blockade the Channel tunnel, British-Franco relations have taken a further hit this morning after Paris cancelled talks with London following a letter by Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron demanding France “take back” people who complete the treacherous journey into the UK, in the aftermath of Wednesday’s drowning tragedy. Elsewhere, Tony Blair has called on Keir Starmer to reject “wokeism” if he wants to win the next election.

Inside the bubble

A series of private members’ bills are to be heard from 9.30am. Lords is not sitting.