My carbon footprint
Can you stick it? Of course you can
Kate Hughes ponders the use of out-of-season lettuce as grounds for divorce
There comes a time, with any change of habit, when you get tested. When that new hobby or new commitment or entirely new attitude to life has to demonstrate its staying power.
When it has to transform from a new thing, a paper-thin intention of the people we want to be, to a sturdy, established foundation stone of who we are.
By now, a decent chunk of us have completely abandoned our new year’s resolutions as the back to work/school/reality/January credit card bill makes its presence felt and the ease of slipping back overwhelms the effort of driving change.
