For the first time in 20 months, I am officially back on British shores. I flew over during the weekend on a 350-person plane that only had 66 passengers (“Welcome to your own private jet!” said the head flight attendant as we took off) because, it turns out, Delta Island isn’t exactly a leading holiday destination for the rest of the world right now. We were delayed 20 minutes because some “special cargo” needed to be added to the hold last-minute (“Coffins,” whispered the man behind me, craning his neck out the window by the wing) and held hostage at immigration for a while as each passenger showed negative Covid tests and various extraneous forms, but otherwise had a pretty smooth time of it. Even Heathrow was basically deserted as we landed on a weekend evening, two days before the travel rules for fully vaccinated US travellers officially changed. Fly during a pandemic and you get business class space at economy prices! (NB: I do not actually recommend this.)

I’m now isolating at my sister’s flat with a supply of the food I’ve missed most: salt and vinegar Chipsticks, Tetley teabags, onion bhajis, Jaffa cakes, bread without added sugar. I walked in from the airport to a care package of such British treats collated by my mum and sister, which included a home-baked Victoria sponge. I devoured it within two days – nothing comes close to a fluffy English sponge, in my opinion (and my palate is sophisticated enough that I’ve long declared pickled onion Monster Munch the pinnacle of culinary achievement).

My mum and stepdad, double-masked, came to wave at me from outside and dropped off a package of lateral flow and PCR tests so that I can come out of isolation as soon as the laws allow. I’m still getting used to the temperature, shivering in the British summer cold and forgetting that I don’t need to keep all the windows closed to stop hot air from coming in. I’ve done a lot of craning my head out the window and staring wistfully at the grey skies, the rural landscape and the tiny cars without an SUV or a pickup truck in sight. I still find it jarring when I hear passersby on the pavement below, speaking in an assortment of British accents.