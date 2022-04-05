How long can we expect airport delay chaos to last?

Hope for the best but be prepared for disruption, advises Simon Calder

Tuesday 05 April 2022 17:50
Comments
<p>A British Airways plane takes off from Heathrow airport in west London</p>

A British Airways plane takes off from Heathrow airport in west London

(PA)

Travel is the industry of human happiness, and many of the people involved in it are profoundly, and possibly irrationally, optimistic.

So when British Airways says “We’re returning almost to summer 2019 levels”, and easyJet decides to launch its biggest-ever schedule this summer from its main base, Gatwick, each airline genuinely believes it will deliver an abundance of joy – for its shareholders as well as us lucky holidaymakers.

The same goes for the UK airports that have seen passenger numbers in the past two years dip to 5 per cent of pre-pandemic levels – with some falling to zero.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in