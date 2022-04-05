How long can we expect airport delay chaos to last?

Travel is the industry of human happiness, and many of the people involved in it are profoundly, and possibly irrationally, optimistic.

So when British Airways says “We’re returning almost to summer 2019 levels”, and easyJet decides to launch its biggest-ever schedule this summer from its main base, Gatwick, each airline genuinely believes it will deliver an abundance of joy – for its shareholders as well as us lucky holidaymakers.

The same goes for the UK airports that have seen passenger numbers in the past two years dip to 5 per cent of pre-pandemic levels – with some falling to zero.