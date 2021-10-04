As his government prepares to step into the full glare of the international spotlight during the the UN’s Cop26 summit, Boris Johnson has sought to cast Britain as a “climate leader”,

At this week’s Conservative Party conference, under pressure to respond to Labour’s strong stance on the environment at their own conference last week, he pronounced that all UK electricity should be produced by “clean” sources by 2035.

It means Britain has 14 years to phase out all use of fossil fuels in the energy mix – a process that is already well underway with coal, but is stalling when it comes to gas, which remains the biggest single source of electricity generation.