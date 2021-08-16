Biden’s gamble shows soft power is key to Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ plan

The passage of US president Joe Biden’s $1 trillion (£720bn) infrastructure bill through the bitterly-divided Senate is a rare gleam of sunlight for a global economy ravaged by Covid-19, the climate emergency and extreme political partisanship.

The upbeat feeling is not just because of what is in the bill – although that is important. It is significant because the Democrats have insisted its passage through the House of Representatives will be tied to a much larger measure to mandate $3.5 trillion (£2.53 trillion) of expenditure on so-called “soft” infrastructure.