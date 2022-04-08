The last few months are an excellent example of how difficult it is to have neatly-packaged ideas about politicians and their policies.

First, Boris Johnson was buffeted by stories about Downing Street parties, which damaged both his and the Conservative Party’s poll ratings. Then came Ukraine, which Britons think Johnson has done a fairly good job of handling. And running alongside the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a cost of living crisis which has prompted Rishi Sunak’s favourability to plummet into the negative, leaving him on a net of -18 (44 per cent unfavourable compared to just 26 per cent favourable). The chancellor has also had plenty of time of in the headlines this week.

As a social research company, we ask people about these things separately, but what’s particularly interesting is tracking people’s views over time on things like favourability and voting intention. Because those three issues (and more besides) all overlap, their confluence is what shapes people’s opinions as much as they do individually.