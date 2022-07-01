Analysis

Putin jokes and defence spending rows: Inside Boris Johnson’s turbulent trip overseas

Adam Forrest travelled to the G7 and Nato summits and saw a prime minister unable to escape his political problems at home

Friday 01 July 2022 18:15
Boris Johnson at the G7 summit in Bavaria, Germany

Boris Johnson looked and sounded exhausted at the end of his nine-day trip overseas. Nine days of strange, somewhat stilted conversations with world leaders. Nine days of rows about biofuels and military budgets. Nine days of questions about Tory MPs trying to oust him.

Asked if he was looking forward to getting home, the prime minister allowed himself a sigh and a smile. “I can’t tell you how much… there’s no place like home.”

But unlike Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, there is no respite for the PM back at the farm. As he kicks off his ruby slippers at Downing Street, he knows his troubles have not magically disappeared.

