What does the latest polling tell us about Boris Johnson’s future?

With the parliamentary recess drawing to a close, we can expect more stories and briefings about what MPs think about the government and Boris Johnson’s position in it. But what do the public think?

It’s clear that Johnson’s personal ratings have taken a hit. Ipsos’ latest Political Monitor has net satisfaction with the Prime Minister at minus 46, a nearly 20-point drop from November 2021.

It’s worth noting too that Ipsos has been asking this question for a long time, and we can recall when Margaret Thatcher’s net satisfaction rating fell to minus 41 in December 1981. After which, she proceeded to win two general elections with majorities of over 100 and remained as prime minister for another nine years.