Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes, sang David Bowie, and now that is Boris Johnson’s tune as he tries to convince Tory MPs to pull back from kicking him out of No 10.

With the Met police closing in over Partygate – and the letters demanding a no-confidence vote piling up – the prime minister is pinning his hopes on a relaunch of his chaotic No 10 operation.

Guto Harri, his spin chief from his Mayor of London days, is back at his side, the Cabinet Office minister Stephen Barclay is the new chief of staff and Andrew Griffith, a Tory backbencher, is now head of policy.