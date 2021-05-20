T

ens of thousands of women around the world have been impacted by the Poly Implant Prothese (PIP) scandal which saw a French company use industrial-grade silicone not fit for human use in breast implants.

But an appeals court in Paris on Thursday ruled some 2,700 women who received the illegal breast implants from the PIP firm are now qualified to claim for compensation.

This raises the question of the wider repercussions for the up to 400,000 women around the world, stretching from France to Britain, Latin America and beyond, who are estimated to have had the implants. Some 47,000 women are believed to be impacted in Britain.