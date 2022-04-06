MPs have warned the government that Britain is becoming more – not less dependent – on food imports since Brexit and that the consequences cannot be ignored.

The reason? Much food picked in the UK actually relied on seasonal workers from the European Union to be harvested.

The cross-party environment and food committee said labour shortages, if unfixed, would lead to "food production being exported and increased imports" meaning that the UK food production industry would "permanently" shrink unless the problems were dealt with.