Analysis

Brexit has left the government learning a hard lesson over food production

MPs have called on ministers to ‘radically shift’ their attitudes – a warning worth heeding, says Jon Stone

Wednesday 06 April 2022 15:55
Comments
<p>Fruit pickers in Kent </p>

Fruit pickers in Kent

(PA)

MPs have warned the government that Britain is becoming more – not less dependent – on food imports since Brexit and that the consequences cannot be ignored.

The reason? Much food picked in the UK actually relied on seasonal workers from the European Union to be harvested.

The cross-party environment and food committee said labour shortages, if unfixed, would lead to "food production being exported and increased imports" meaning that the UK food production industry would "permanently" shrink unless the problems were dealt with.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in