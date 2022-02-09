Get Brexit Done”. It was a catchy soundbite that helped Boris Johnson storm to election victory with aalarge majority. In the most literal sense, the prime minister swiftly delivered what he promised when the withdrawal agreement entered into force a couple of months later.

With Brexit "done", Johnson was once confidently plotting a decade in power. Now, it seems more likely that the prime minister will soon be out of office while Brexit hangs around for at least a decade.

The UK Major Ports Group highlights no fewer than four public consultations recently launched by different government departments. Each of them aims to work out new border arrangements, not for this year, or for next, but for the period after 2025.