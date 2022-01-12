The government can’t escape fresh Brexit disruption and delays

Boris Johnson may soon be forced to talk up “getting Brexit done” as the legacy achievement of his time at No 10. The prime minister is battling to save his premiership amid the partygate scandal, as Tory opponents wonder how quickly the Johnson era can be brought to an end.

Yet the messy consequences of Johnson’s exit deal with the EU are still unravelling, as British businesses undergo yet more turmoil following changes to trading rules.

Another January brings another round of delays and disruption. Lorry drivers have reported queueing for up to eight hours to get through customs controls at the French port of Calais, after new checks on imports came into force at the start of 2022.