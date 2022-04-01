This November, the United Nations will formally consider accusations that the British government is “threatening the rule of law”.

The sentence may sound dystopian but formal submissions by the Law Society give their reasoning - citing a raft of new laws that could undermine human rights, criminalise refugees and let unlawful conduct by the state go unpunished.

The body, representing more than 200,000 lawyers in England and Wales, is a formal stakeholder for the UN Human Rights Council.