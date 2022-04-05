What is behind the Tory backlash against Channel 4 privatisation?

Privatisation. The very word “tinkles the ivories” of many people in the Conservative Party, according to the influential MP Julian Knight.

If culture secretary Nadine Dorries hoped to give Tories that tinkly feeling with the privatisation of Channel 4, she may be surprised by the scale of the backbench backlash against the sell-off.

Channel 4’s former head of news Dorothy Byrne suggested the move announced on Monday evening was designed to “throw a bit of red meat” to Tory supporters “at a time the government is in trouble”.