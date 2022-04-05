Analysis

What is behind the Tory backlash against Channel 4 privatisation?

If the government is to get its way, it will have to work hard to assure MPs that jobs – especially those outside of London – will somehow be protected during the process, writes Adam Forrest

Tuesday 05 April 2022 14:11
<p>Channel 4 says it is ‘disappointed’ at the government’s decision to privatise</p>

Privatisation. The very word “tinkles the ivories” of many people in the Conservative Party, according to the influential MP Julian Knight.

If culture secretary Nadine Dorries hoped to give Tories that tinkly feeling with the privatisation of Channel 4, she may be surprised by the scale of the backbench backlash against the sell-off.

Channel 4’s former head of news Dorothy Byrne suggested the move announced on Monday evening was designed to “throw a bit of red meat” to Tory supporters “at a time the government is in trouble”.

