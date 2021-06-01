What will China’s new three-child policy mean for the world’s second-largest economy?

Will the new family policy in China actually result in an increase in the birth rate, or is it too little and too late to change China’s demographic course? Ben Chu investigates

Tuesday 01 June 2021 21:30
comments
<p>The reaction on Chinese social media to the announcement of the latest rule change was one of bemusement rather than celebration</p>

The reaction on Chinese social media to the announcement of the latest rule change was one of bemusement rather than celebration

(AFP via Getty)

The Communist Party leadership in Beijing has taken another step towards abolishing its legal controls over the reproductive rights of the Chinese population.

On Monday, state media announced that the Politiburo will be permitting families to have up to three children.

This follows the loosening of the infamous “one-child policy” in 2016, allowing couples to have two children.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments