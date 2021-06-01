What will China’s new three-child policy mean for the world’s second-largest economy?

The Communist Party leadership in Beijing has taken another step towards abolishing its legal controls over the reproductive rights of the Chinese population.
On Monday, state media announced that the Politiburo will be permitting families to have up to three children.
This follows the loosening of the infamous “one-child policy” in 2016, allowing couples to have two children.
