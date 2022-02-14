Nowhere is the world heating up as quickly as the Arctic. Temperatures above the Arctic circle are rising three times faster than the global average rate of warming.

The resultant loss of sea ice and snow which reflect the sun’s energy back into space mean that both the seas and the land are exposed to increasing levels of sunshine, which they can now absorb.

While warming oceans mean sea ice formation is increasingly hampered, along with a broad array of negative impacts, a similarly extensive number of impacts are also occurring on land.