Faced with a once-in-a-lifetime shock to Britain’s living standards and warnings that 1.3 million people are set to be thrown into absolute poverty, Boris Johnson’s Cabinet met this week to discuss a raft of emergency plans.

In a scene worthy of The Thick of It, ministers are said to have held a “blue sky” session in which they came up with measures so obviously inadequate they would be laughable if the situation facing millions of British people this year wasn’t so grave.

Top of the list was scrapping the need for motorists to get an MOT every 12 months, and increasing the number of children each childminder is allowed to look after at once.