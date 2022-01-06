We ignore the growing impact of long Covid at our peril

About 1.3 million people in the UK are now thought to be suffering from long Covid, the highest number since estimates began.

The duration for which people have been living with the condition, and the treatment they require, will vary from one individual to another. Taken together, however, this burden of disease is undoubtedly the next health crisis waiting for the NHS as it fights its way through the current Omicron wave.

More worryingly, it’s a burden that is only set to increase in size. The estimates, provided by the Office for National Statistics, are figures as of 6 December – just before the recent surge in infections driven by Omicron.