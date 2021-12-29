A Covid pandemic full of mixed messages - that has made clear the importance of reviewing information

A market of communication has emerged in which merchants of speculation, over-interpretation and disinformation have flourished, writes Samuel Lovett

Wednesday 29 December 2021 21:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

In many senses, it has been a pandemic of mixed messages.

From day one of the crisis there has been a cacophony of conflicting scientific voices, which has made it difficult to know who to listen to and what information to trust.

There have been plenty of star communicators – the likes of Professor Jonathan Van-Tam and soon-to-be Sir Chris Whitty spring to mind – but there have been many others who have merely muddied the waters with their messages.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in