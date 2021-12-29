In many senses, it has been a pandemic of mixed messages.

From day one of the crisis there has been a cacophony of conflicting scientific voices, which has made it difficult to know who to listen to and what information to trust.

There have been plenty of star communicators – the likes of Professor Jonathan Van-Tam and soon-to-be Sir Chris Whitty spring to mind – but there have been many others who have merely muddied the waters with their messages.