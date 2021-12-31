Tougher choices ahead for the NHS in the new year

As Omicron drives admissions and NHS staff sickness, what happens during the next two weeks could force some difficult decisions, writes Rebecca Thomas

Friday 31 December 2021 17:55
<p>‘Since the summer, healthcare services have faced new records waits in A&E, ambulance delays, discharge difficulties’ </p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

The prime minister, Boris Johnson, decided were would be no need for further Covid-19 restrictions before the new year, emphasising the rate of hospitalisations did not warrant it.

Of course, the PM’s decision came before the consequences of Christmas mixing will have shown in hospitalisation data.

While he has faced a backlash of sorts, organisations representing NHS hospitals have yet to make strong calls to stricter resections - although they’ve said the government must be poised to do so if things take a turn for the worse.

Comments

