Tougher choices ahead for the NHS in the new year
As Omicron drives admissions and NHS staff sickness, what happens during the next two weeks could force some difficult decisions, writes Rebecca Thomas
The prime minister, Boris Johnson, decided were would be no need for further Covid-19 restrictions before the new year, emphasising the rate of hospitalisations did not warrant it.
Of course, the PM’s decision came before the consequences of Christmas mixing will have shown in hospitalisation data.
While he has faced a backlash of sorts, organisations representing NHS hospitals have yet to make strong calls to stricter resections - although they’ve said the government must be poised to do so if things take a turn for the worse.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies