Tougher choices ahead for the NHS in the new year

The prime minister, Boris Johnson, decided were would be no need for further Covid-19 restrictions before the new year, emphasising the rate of hospitalisations did not warrant it.

Of course, the PM’s decision came before the consequences of Christmas mixing will have shown in hospitalisation data.

While he has faced a backlash of sorts, organisations representing NHS hospitals have yet to make strong calls to stricter resections - although they’ve said the government must be poised to do so if things take a turn for the worse.