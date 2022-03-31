In ending free testing for the vast majority of people in England, the government is making clear its intentions to finally move on from Covid-19.

All restrictions have already been lifted. Mask wearing is no longer mandated. Self-isolation is a thing of the past for many. Travel has opened up once again to nations across the globe. The alien landscape of the past two years is slowly receding, replaced by its previous, more familiar form.

Therefore, the decision to remove PCR and lateral flow testing is, so we’re told, simply the next logical step in the transitory journey that we, and many other countries, are now taking.