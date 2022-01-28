ANALYSIS
Covid jabs pass 10 billion worldwide but milestone is not what it seems
Millions in the west are on the way to post-Covid life but the pandemic is far from over for the world’s 3 billion unvaccinated, as Samuel Lovett explains
Many scientists were unsure if it would ever be possible to make a vaccine against Covid, but now, more than 13 months after the first jab was administered, a total of 10 billion doses have been rolled out across the globe.
It is a significant milestone to have reached – one that points to the power and progress of science at a time of uncertainty, fear, and unimaginable collective loss.
Without the vaccines to hand, it is uncomfortable to imagine what kind of future the world would be facing, especially given the clear and frightening ability of the Covid virus to continue evolving into dangerous variants.
