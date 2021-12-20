After a weekend of speculation, leaked plans, and Westminster gossip, the government has opted to stick with the status quo for the time being. Yet much like at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and then last winter, the decision to do so flies in the face of the data and modelling presented to ministers.

The scientists’ warnings have been clear: without the immediate imposition of further restrictions we can expect millions of people to become infected in the coming weeks, leading to intense hospital pressures and, potentially, thousands of deaths.

The government’s SPI-M-O group of experts, which reports to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said that “more stringent measures” will be needed to tackle the rising Omicron wave.