Woah, we’re halfway there / Woah, we’re livin’ on a prayer", sang Bon Jovi in his hit song about a couple struggling to make ends meet. But the line also perfectly encapsulates Earth Overshoot Day – we’re just over halfway through the year, we’ve used up our allowance of natural resources, and there’s only a sketchy plan for the future.

This year, Earth Overshoot Day falls on 28 July. The exact definition of the marker is "the date when humanity has used all the biological resources that Earth regenerates during the entire year".

Beyond this point, we’re overusing finite resources and undermining the ecological structures which make life on our planet possible.