British Gas owner Centrica profits increase five-fold to £1.34 billion as energy bills soar
Company also reinstates dividend after suspending it for three years
British Gas owner Centrica has seen operating profits increase five-fold to £1.34 billion as energy bills soar.
The company’s profits for the six months to the end of June were a substantial increase on earnings compared to the £262m recorded in the same period last year.
The energy giant announced it would be reinstating its dividend at 1p per share this year after suspending it for three years.
Group chief executive Chris O’Shea said Centrica would continue to support customers “through the most challenging energy crisis in living memory”.
He added: “We are very aware of the difficult environment many customers are facing and we will continue supporting them.
“We are investing in our customers and colleagues, creating at least 500 additional UK-based customer service roles in British Gas Energy and 1,000 new UK engineering apprenticeships, while through the British Gas Energy Support Fund we are providing grants to help customers pay their energy bills.
“We have a clear strategy to continue improving operational performance, to grow our business and to position ourselves to deliver net zero at a cost which helps the many, not the few.
“We are committed to investing in the energy transition which will improve the security of energy supply in our core markets.”
