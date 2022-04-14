Are the gods of travel laughing at us?
Over Easter 2022, holidaymakers relying on trains, boats, planes and the UK road network are unwitting guinea pigs
In normal times, the failure in the middle of the day of the Ryanair reservations system would constitute a top must-read story. As passengers tried vainly to check in online, Europe’s biggest budget airline was temporarily obliged to allow them the luxury of collecting a boarding pass at the airport without the usual £55 fee.
Yet on Maundy Thursday, as the UK’s transport infrastructure creaked under the pressure of millions of travellers desperate to be elsewhere, the IT foul-up at Europe’s biggest budget airline merited a mere sidebar.
This weekend, the irresistible force of millions of British travellers desperate for an approximation of a holiday as we used to know and love them is colliding with the immovable object of a transport system that wasn’t exactly in prime condition even before the pandemic.
