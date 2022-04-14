Are the gods of travel laughing at us?

In normal times, the failure in the middle of the day of the Ryanair reservations system would constitute a top must-read story. As passengers tried vainly to check in online, Europe’s biggest budget airline was temporarily obliged to allow them the luxury of collecting a boarding pass at the airport without the usual £55 fee.

Yet on Maundy Thursday, as the UK’s transport infrastructure creaked under the pressure of millions of travellers desperate to be elsewhere, the IT foul-up at Europe’s biggest budget airline merited a mere sidebar.

This weekend, the irresistible force of millions of British travellers desperate for an approximation of a holiday as we used to know and love them is colliding with the immovable object of a transport system that wasn’t exactly in prime condition even before the pandemic.