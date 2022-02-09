Guzzling more gas is not the solution to the energy crisis

The UK cannot drill its way to cheaper household bills, experts tell Zoe Tidman

Wednesday 09 February 2022 16:49
<p>The UK is reportedly set to approve six more oil and gas fields in the North Sea this year</p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Is more gas the answer to the UK’s energy crisis?

The boss of BP would have us believe so.

“If anything the UK needs more gas not less gas right now and that’s going to require more investment,” Bernard Looney told MPs on Monday as he pushed back against the idea of a windfall tax on the oil giant’s astronomical profits.

