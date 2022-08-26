It is now undeniable that the UK is in a severe and deepening energy crisis. Without a swift and decisive intervention from government the nation undoubtedly faces widespread hardship.

Those in charge have so far failed to make clear to the public the scale of what lies ahead. A price cap of £3,549 for the average household means millions of people will struggle to heat their homes and there is much worse to come. Prices will go higher still.

In economic terms, it requires a fiscal response similar to the Covid pandemic. At least £100bn is needed to shield people - particularly those on lower incomes - and businesses from unaffordable price rises.