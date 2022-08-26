Jump to content
Analysis

The energy crisis could get much worse than we are being told - our leaders need to step up

A credible plan is needed urgently – but our the government is moving too slowly, argues Ben Chapman

Friday 26 August 2022 12:45
The energy price cap is expected to keep to increase (PA)

The energy price cap is expected to keep to increase (PA)

(PA Wire)

It is now undeniable that the UK is in a severe and deepening energy crisis. Without a swift and decisive intervention from government the nation undoubtedly faces widespread hardship.

Those in charge have so far failed to make clear to the public the scale of what lies ahead. A price cap of £3,549 for the average household means millions of people will struggle to heat their homes and there is much worse to come. Prices will go higher still.

In economic terms, it requires a fiscal response similar to the Covid pandemic. At least £100bn is needed to shield people - particularly those on lower incomes - and businesses from unaffordable price rises.

