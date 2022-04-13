The fastest way to get Extinction Rebellion to stop is to listen to them

The people with the power to end the disruption are in government, writes Harry Cockburn

Wednesday 13 April 2022 13:01
Comments
<p>Activists closed Tower Bridge on Friday and suspended a giant banner reading ‘End Fossil Fuels Now’</p>

(PA)

Extinction Rebellion are bringing parts of London to a halt again. On Monday, Vauxhall and Lambeth bridges were closed. On Tuesday, the group brought insurance market Lloyds of London to a halt. On Wednesday, it was a protest at BEIS. Tower Bridge was closed last Friday.

Meanwhile, the group, along with affiliated protest movement Just Stop Oil, are together blockading British oil terminals and have already been blamed for causing a squeeze on supplies.

But it is all completely unnecessary, and the people with the power to end the disruption are those in government.

