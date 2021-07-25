Water was filmed pouring into a London tube station on Sunday evening as the city was hit by flash floods.

The video, posted on social media by tube customer Rob Day, shows floodwater gushing through the entrance to Pudding Mill Lane station near Stratford in north east London.

"Thought about wading but it seemed to be even deeper in the underpass leading to the Viewtube [market]", Mr Day said.

Reports online said that Pudding Mill Lane was one of eight stations across London to be closed due to the weather.

The Independent has contacted TfL for more information.