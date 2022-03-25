The government is currently consulting on "reforming aviation consumer policy". In plainer terms, that means the rights that you or I have should something go wrong with a flight we’ve booked.

Certain proposals are welcome and long overdue. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been in need of stronger powers to clamp down on airlines that breach consumer law for years.

Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), a scheme to help passengers and airlines resolve disputes and avoid resorting to the courts, must become mandatory for all airlines to prevent companies from simply walking away from decisions they don’t like, as some have done in the past. The government must push forward with these changes urgently.