The rising tide of inflation is beginning to cause real hardship. Average food bills are up £271 in a year, according to the latest set of depressing economic figures from analytics group Kantar.

The retail data confirmed what other have said: that there is not a great deal that shoppers can do to avoid being impacted by rising costs of essential goods. Average prices were 5.9 per cent higher in the three months to April compared to the same period a year earlier. The two chains now account for 15.4 per cent of the market – up from just 5.5 per cent a decade ago.

Beyond supermarkets, Primark owner Associated British Foods warned that it is not immune from rising costs and will have to put up prices. Raw materials, energy and staff are all getting more expensive, the budget clothing chain said. If even Primark can no longer find cost savings we are clearly in uncharted territory.