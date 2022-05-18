How does rising inflation impact your finances?

Around nine in 10 (87 per cent) of adults in Britain have reported their cost of living increased in March alone, writes Ben Chapman

<p>Groups have criticised the Government for failing to deal with the “emergency” facing struggling families as they battle cost-of-living pressures (PA)</p>

Inflation has surged to 9 per cent - the highest in 40 years. Prices are rising faster than wages, on average, meaning that people's living standards will fall this year.

Average wages excluding bonuses rose 4.2 per cent in the three months to the end of March.

